Sen. Blumenthal Says Secret Service Failures At Trump Rally “Appalling”

This week, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) told reporters that Americans will be “appalled” by the details surrounding the Secret Service during the assassination attempt on Trump’s life.

“The American people are going to be shocked, astonished, and appalled [by] the failures by the Secret Service in this assassination attempt on [Trump].”

Blumenthal is the chair of the investigatory panel of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that is investigating the shooting, which injured Trump and killed a spectator at a rally in Butler, PA on July 13, 2024.

