Venezuela Issues Arrest Warrant for Argentina’s Milei

CARACAS (9-23-24) – A Venezuelan court has issued an arrest warrant for Argentina President Javier Milei, over the alleged theft of a Venezuelan plane seized in Buenos Aires for alleged sanctions violations.

On Monday, Venezuela’s Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ) granted a request by Attorney General Tarek William Saab for an arrest warrant over Milei. Warrants were also issued for Argentina’s security minister Patricia Bullrich and Karina Milei, the president’s sister and presidential advisor.

The three stand accused of crimes including unlawful detention, aggravated robbery, and unlawful interference with the operational safety of civil aviation.