Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Venezuela Issues Arrest Warrant for Argentina’s Milei

CARACAS (9-23-24) – A Venezuelan court has issued an arrest warrant for Argentina President Javier Milei, over the alleged theft of a Venezuelan plane seized in Buenos Aires for alleged sanctions violations.

On Monday, Venezuela’s Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ) granted a request by Attorney General Tarek William Saab for an arrest warrant over Milei. Warrants were also issued for Argentina’s security minister Patricia Bullrich and Karina Milei, the president’s sister and presidential advisor.

The three stand accused of crimes including unlawful detention, aggravated robbery, and unlawful interference with the operational safety of civil aviation.

Post-War Gaza | “Reckoning: Israel and Gaza” (Ep. 8)

Watch Now

Israel’s Financial Support for Hamas

Watch Now

Israel’s Secret Nukes?

Watch Now
Trump Shooter

Secret Service Sniper Speaks Out?

Watch Now
BenSwann Hannibal

What is the Hannibal Directive?

Watch Now
Jeremy Brown in His Own Words

Jeremy Brown: In His Own Words – Part 4

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media