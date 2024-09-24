Son of Attempted Trump Assassin Arrested for Possessing Child Pornography

The son of Ryan Routh, the man arrested over the second assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, has been arrested on federal charges of possessing child pornography.

Investigators discovered “hundreds” of files with child pornography during a search of Oran Routh’s residence in Guilford County, North Carolina, on Saturday conducted “in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation.”

He faces two separate charges: receipt of child pornography; and possession of child pornography.

