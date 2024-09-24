Putin: The Western World’s “Ball of Vampires” Is About to End

Less than one week before his fifth run for president of Russian, Vladimir Putin joined state TV presenter Dmitry Kiselyov for a nearly two-hour conversation on NATO, the Ukraine War, and the Wagner Group’s involvement in Africa.

Putin said he would deploy Russian forces to the Finnish border following its entrance into NATO.

He later described the war in Ukraine as “an unjust state of affairs in international relations.” Regarding the western leaders who’ve exacerbated the war, he said, “For centuries, they’ve been used to stuffing their bellies with human flesh and their pockets with money. But they must understand that the vampires’ ball is coming to an end.”

