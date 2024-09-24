Facebook Youtube

Kentucky Sheriff Fatally Shoots Judge in his Chambers

A Kentucky sheriff accused of murdering a judge remains behind bars ahead of a court appearance on Wednesday, days after community members gathered to pay respects to the late judge.

District Judge Kevin Mullins, aged 54, died on Thursday after being shot multiple times in the Letcher County Courthouse.

The sheriff, Shawn “Mickey” Stines, will be arraigned in Letcher County District Court tomorrow, Sept. 25. He will appear virtually before another judge.

