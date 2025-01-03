Iranian Voices Share Criticism of Jimmy Carter After His Death

The death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at the age of 100 has prompted a predominantly critical response from Iranians, particularly those opposed to the Islamic Republic, according to reports from Voice of America’s Persian service.

On the latest edition of VOA Persian’s “On the Line” live audience call-in show, all 12 participants who shared their views on Carter’s legacy were overwhelmingly negative. Most of these callers, including 11 from Iran and one from the U.S., blamed Carter for his role in the events leading to the 1979 Islamic Revolution. They accused him of enabling Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s rise to power which resulted in the establishment of the Islamic Republic.

Critics on the show pointed to Carter’s perceived support for Khomeini, who led the overthrow of the U.S.-backed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. One caller specifically stated, “He [Carter] is responsible for the Islamic Republic’s first supreme leader coming to power,” reflecting a common sentiment among those who view Carter’s presidency as having a detrimental impact on Iran’s political landscape.

Despite the wave of criticism, there were nuanced voices acknowledging Carter’s post-presidency efforts. Ardeshir Abdi, a journalist, highlighted that while Carter was criticized for his handling of the Iranian Revolution, his later years were marked by efforts to promote Middle East peace and warn about the trajectory of the Arab-Israeli conflict. “President Carter’s legacy is multi-layered and complex,” Abdi noted, indicating that Carter’s impact cannot be simply categorized as wholly negative or positive.

