Israel Advances Into Syria

Following the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Israel has escalated its military operations within Syria, launching extensive air strikes and advancing ground forces into the country.

Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, announced Tuesday that he had mandated the establishment of a “sterile defense zone” in southern Syria. This move follows the Israeli military’s seizure of a demilitarized buffer zone, previously established under a 1974 ceasefire agreement between Israel and Syria.

The Israeli military’s actions include over 300 airstrikes targeting various Syrian military and strategic sites across the country, from research centers linked to chemical weapons research to naval bases. The strikes aim to prevent Assad’s arsenal, including rockets and chemical weapons, from falling into the hands of extremist groups in the power vacuum left by Assad’s departure.

Videos and images from the ground show the destruction of Syrian naval ships in Latakia, and smoke rising from military facilities in Damascus, indicating the widespread nature of these operations. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that these strikes have hit more than 300 targets since Sunday’s rebel victory, underscoring the intensity of Israel’s military response to the situation.

Israel’s ground troops have advanced to within 25 kilometers of Damascus, raising alarms about potential violations of international agreements and the risk of further destabilizing Syria. Netanyahu has denied any permanent advance towards the capital but confirmed the occupation of strategic points like Mount Hermon, aiming to secure Israeli borders.

International reactions have been swift and largely critical. Arab nations, including Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, have condemned Israel’s incursion, accusing it of exploiting the chaos in Syria and violating international law. Turkey also criticized the move, suggesting it reflects an occupier’s mentality. The United Nations, through its spokesperson, has called for both Israel and Syria to respect the 1974 disengagement agreement, emphasizing the need for stability in the Golan Heights.

