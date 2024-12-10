Trump Picks Kimberly Guilfoyle as Ambassador to Greece

President-elect Donald J. Trump announced Tuesday his selection of Kimberly Guilfoyle as the next US ambassador to Greece.

Guilfoyle, who has been a close ally and was once engaged to Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is set to take on the diplomatic role, pending Senate confirmation. Trump lauded Guilfoyle’s qualifications, stating on his social media platform Truth Social, “For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad. Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation.”

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, has been involved in Trump’s political campaigns since at least 2016, having transitioned from a career in law where she served as a prosecutor in California. Her engagement to Trump Jr. since 2020 has kept her closely tied to the Trump family, influencing her involvement in political fundraising and campaign activities.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.