Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

U.S. Sends New $20 Billion Loan to Ukraine, Backed by Russian Assets

On Tuesday, the Biden administration transferred a $20 billion loan to the Ukrainian government, secured by the earnings from immobilized Russian central bank assets.

This transaction comes as President-elect Donald J. Trump, set to assume office in January 2025, has expressed intentions to end the war swiftly. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen emphasized during the announcement that this loan mechanism ensures punishment for Russia, with the loan to be repaid using the interest from the frozen assets.

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

Rebels Forces Sweep Syria; Suspect Apprehended in Brian Thompson Case

Watch Now

Biden Weighs “Preemptive Pardons” for Fauci, Schiff & Liz Cheney – But for What?

Watch Now

From Syria to South Korea: How Close Are We to Nuclear War?

Watch Now

All-Out War Unfolds in Syria, Spiraling the U.S. Deeper into World War III

Watch Now

Washington Shaking After Trump Taps Kash Patel to Head FBI

Watch Now

JIMMY DORE: Is Nuclear War with Russia Coming?

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media