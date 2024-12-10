U.S. Sends New $20 Billion Loan to Ukraine, Backed by Russian Assets

On Tuesday, the Biden administration transferred a $20 billion loan to the Ukrainian government, secured by the earnings from immobilized Russian central bank assets.

This transaction comes as President-elect Donald J. Trump, set to assume office in January 2025, has expressed intentions to end the war swiftly. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen emphasized during the announcement that this loan mechanism ensures punishment for Russia, with the loan to be repaid using the interest from the frozen assets.

