Trump Taps Alina Habba to be Counselor to the President

This week, President-elect Donald J. Trump appointed Alina Habba, one of his defense attorneys from the New York hush money case, as counselor to the president.

Habba, aged 40, has been a key figure in Trump’s legal team, defending him in his trial earlier this year where he faced charges related to hush money payments. Beyond her legal role, she has also acted as Trump’s spokesperson, frequently conducting media appearances to defend him.

In an announcement made via his social network Truth Social, Trump praised Habba’s loyalty and resolve, stating, “She has been unwavering in her loyalty and unmatched in her resolve — standing with me through numerous ‘trials,’ battles and countless days in Court. Few understand the Weaponization of the ‘Injustice’ System better than Alina.”

Habba joins a list of other significant appointments Trump has made, including Michael Anton as director of policy planning at the State Department and Michael Needham as counselor of the State Department, under Senator Marco Rubio, who is set to be the next Secretary of State.

