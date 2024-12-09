Trump Hints at Reductions in Ukraine Aid on NBC’s “Meet the Press”

In a Sunday interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” President-elect Donald J. Trump indicated that Ukraine might see a decrease in U.S. military aid once he assumes office in January 2025.

Trump’s comments underline a probable shift in U.S. foreign policy towards Ukraine. Trump, who has previously criticized the financial burden on the U.S. for supporting Ukraine, reiterated his stance that NATO allies need to contribute more equitably to the alliance’s efforts.

“We’re in for $350 billion. And Europe is in for $100 billion. Why isn’t Europe in for the same as us? The one thing that should happen is that Europe should come in for — they should equalize,” Trump said, referencing the disproportionate amount of aid the U.S. provides Ukraine. “NATO needs to ‘pay their bills’ as a condition of the U.S. remaining part of the military coalition.”

Trump went on to decry the carnage the war between Russia and Ukraine has caused.

“The only thing that stops a bullet, you know what it is? Is a body, a human body. And the people that are being killed, hundreds of thousands on both sides. Russia’s lost probably 500,000… Ukraine’s lost higher than they say, probably 400,000. You’re talking about hundreds of thousands of bodies laying all over the fields. It’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen, and it should’ve never been allowed to happen. Biden should’ve been able to stop it.”

