U.S. Airstrikes Syria as Israel Invades Golan Heights

Following Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s ousting from power, Israel has intensified its military operations in Syria, targeting what it describes as strategic weapons systems, including remaining chemical weapons, long-range missiles, and rockets.

The Israeli military’s actions come as a response to fears that these assets could fall into the hands of extremist groups amidst the political vacuum created by Assad’s departure.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar confirmed the strikes in a media briefing on Monday, stating, “The only interest we have is the security of Israel and its citizens. That’s why we attacked strategic weapons systems, like, for example, remaining chemical weapons, or long-range missiles and rockets, in order that they will not fall into the hands of extremists.”

The strikes were reported in Damascus, particularly around the Mezzeh military airport, where previous Israeli attacks had also occurred, though it remains unclear if these were the exact locations targeted in the latest assault.

The Syrian capital fell to Islamist rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham over the weekend, marking a pivotal moment in the country’s nearly 14-year civil war. Assad’s fall has led to a volatile situation, prompting not only Israel but also the United States to take military action. U.S. Central Command reported executing more than 75 strikes targeting Islamic State facilities in central Syria.

Meanwhile, Israel has seized control of a demilitarized zone in the Golan Heights, an area agreed upon in 1974 to separate Israeli and Syrian forces. This move was described by Israeli officials as a necessary security measure following the breakdown of previous agreements with the now-defunct Assad regime. Israeli troops have been photographed on the Syrian side of the Hermon mountain, signaling Israel’s intention to maintain a strategic advantage in the region.

