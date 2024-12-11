Facebook Youtube

Police Say Luigi Mangione’s Gun Matches Shell Casings from the Crime Scene

On Wednesday, law enforcement officials announced that Luigi Mangione, the main suspect in the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was found in possession of a 3D-printed gun that matches shell casings from the crime scene.

New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed that this discovery was made during Mangione’s arrest in Pennsylvania earlier this week.

Brian Thompson was fatally shot on December 4, 2024, outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan in what was described as a “brazen, targeted attack.” Thompson, who had been the CEO of UnitedHealthcare since April 2021, was gunned down while on his way to the company’s annual investor conference.

The suspect, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, was apprehended at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where an employee recognized him from widely circulated suspect photos. Mangione, an Ivy League graduate originally from Maryland, is now facing charges related to forgery, illegal firearm possession, and other offenses. His fingerprints were also matched to items found near the crime scene.

