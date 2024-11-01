Facebook Youtube

North Korea Will Help Russia Defeat Ukraine, Foreign Minister Affirms

North Korea will not stop supporting Russia until it defeats Ukraine, Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said on Friday.

“Our traditional, historically friendly relations, which have travelled the tested path of history, today… are rising to a new level of relations of invincible military comradeship,” she said, amidst a series of talks in Moscow this week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

This announcement also comes as 11,000 North Korean troops are reported to be in Russia this week, a figure higher than the 8,000 previously reported by the Pentagon.

