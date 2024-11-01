Facebook Youtube

Telling the truth when it matters most

Telling the truth
when it matters most

‹ All Articles

Donald Trump and Liz Cheney Swap Insults over U.S. Foreign Policy

During an event with Tucker Carlson in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, former president Donald Trump did not hold back while giving his thought on former U.S. Rep Liz Cheney (R-WY), prompting Cheney to respond in kind.

“She’s a radical war hawk,” Trump said. “Let’s put her with the rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. OK, let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

He went on to make generalizations about hawkish politicians in Washington, D.C. like Cheney, saying, “You know they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, oh gee, well, let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.”

“This is how dictators destroy free nations,” Cheney responded in a post on X. “They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.”

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.

Why Are There So Many Errors with Early Voting?

Watch Now

Voter Fraud Sweeping Pennsylvania? Here’s What to Know…

Watch Now

Why is the media trying to Resurrect RussiaGate?

Watch Now

Democrats Melt Down Over Hilarious Comedy Routine at Trump Rally

Watch Now

Kamala Harris Fails to Capitalize on CNN Town Hall

Watch Now

Foreign Interference in the 2024 Presidential Election — from the U.K.?

Watch Now

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media

Facebook Youtube
© Copyright 2023-2024, Truth in Media, All Rights Reserved

Connect With Us

Never miss an episode

Enter your email below to be notified whenever new content is available from Truth in Media