Donald Trump and Liz Cheney Swap Insults over U.S. Foreign Policy

During an event with Tucker Carlson in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, former president Donald Trump did not hold back while giving his thought on former U.S. Rep Liz Cheney (R-WY), prompting Cheney to respond in kind.

“She’s a radical war hawk,” Trump said. “Let’s put her with the rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. OK, let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

He went on to make generalizations about hawkish politicians in Washington, D.C. like Cheney, saying, “You know they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, oh gee, well, let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.”

“This is how dictators destroy free nations,” Cheney responded in a post on X. “They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.”

Find more breaking news alerts from Truth in Media here.