Trump to Appear on Joe Rogan Experience Friday

Former President Donald J. Trump will join The Joe Rogan Experience for a episode of his podcast in Austin, Texas, this Friday, according to two sources involved with planning.

Trump’s visit comes on the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to host a campaign rallly in Houston and will mark the first time Trump has appeared on the show. In 2022, Rogan told podcaster Lex Fridman affirmed that he’s “not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form”.

Earlier this year, Rogan also spoke positively of Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., saying, “I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence.” Rogan did not endorse Kennedy, however.

